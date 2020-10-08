Dead mink at Taylor County farm tests positive for COVID-19

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the results and said this was the first infection among the mink population in Wisconsin.

Health officials say Wisconsin is the second state with a confirmed case at a mink farm. Utah had a confirmed case on Aug. 17. They note that there is no evidence that animals play a role in spreading COVID-19 to humans but people infected with the virus can spread it to animals.

