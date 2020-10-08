Advertisement

Eau Claire City, County leaders hold meeting on proposed health ordinances

Health ordinances info meeting
Health ordinances info meeting(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City and County leaders held an informational meeting Wednesday night on a proposed health ordinance.

The Contagious Disease Emergency Response Health Ordinance would lead to additional legislative oversight for health orders issued by the health department.

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce has called the ordinance too vague with no clear limits for enforcement. Eau Claire City Attorney Steve Nick says they’ve reached out to local bars and restaurants asking for a “good faith attempt” to comply with any local orders.

“As long as there is that partner with us to make a good-faith effort, that either individuals are complying or in a business setting, that their customers, their guests and patrons are complying - we’re going to gently find that sufficient. I know at least in our office, when we look at either advising whether the health department or police officers are others with citations and the authority, that’s were looking for - has that local customer or resident made a good-faith effort to comply and usually they have,” said Nick.

