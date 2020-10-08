Advertisement

Eau Claire man found guilty of 2nd degree sexual assault after no contest plea

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been found guilty of second degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County.

Court records show Christopher Seeley pleaded no contest to a charge of second degree sexual assault on Thursday. The charge of burglary was dismissed but read in.

Police reported to a sexual assault case that happened Jan. 25. The victim told officers that she had been drinking with friends on Water Street the night before. She returned home and fell asleep but woke up to a male assaulting her.

The victim woke up and went to law enforcement and took a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination test which came back with a positive identification connection to Christopher Seeley.

