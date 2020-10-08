Advertisement

Nobody in custody after La Crosse shooting at Chuck E Cheese, victim in stable condition

(WDBJ)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department confirmed that nobody is currently in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a La Crosse Chuck E Cheese location.

The victim had been shot in the upper torso region and was taken to a local hospital. They are now in stable condition according to police.

Officials were dispatched to 4444 State Highway 16 for a report of a male who had been shot. The investigation showed little cooperation from the victim and other involved.

Police say based on evidence, it appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

News

Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

News

Potential COVID-19 at Trempealeau County funeral

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Trempealeau County Health Department is warning residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a funeral that took place Oct. 3.

National

Louisiana told to brace for ‘sad reality’ of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

Latest News

Breaking News

Days of Our Lives not airing Thursday or Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janis Harper
Days of Our Lives won’t be airing Thursday or Friday; NBC is airing the French Open.

News

Dead mink at Taylor County farm tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

News

13 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
13 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Winona County, bringing the total to 1,037 cases.

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901.

News

Skywarn 13 Weather 10/08

Updated: 5 hours ago
Skywarn 13 Weather 10/08

News

WEAU 13 News- Ag Chat With Bob Bosold 10/8

Updated: 5 hours ago
WEAU 13 News- Ag Chat With Bob Bosold 10/8