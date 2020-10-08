Nobody in custody after La Crosse shooting at Chuck E Cheese, victim in stable condition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department confirmed that nobody is currently in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a La Crosse Chuck E Cheese location.

The victim had been shot in the upper torso region and was taken to a local hospital. They are now in stable condition according to police.

Officials were dispatched to 4444 State Highway 16 for a report of a male who had been shot. The investigation showed little cooperation from the victim and other involved.

Police say based on evidence, it appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.