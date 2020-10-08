Potential COVID-19 at Trempealeau County funeral
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Health Department is warning residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a funeral that took place Oct. 3.
The potential exposure was at St. Michael’s Church in Arcadia on Oct. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Health officials say two positive COVID-19 individuals attended the funeral while they were contagious.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.