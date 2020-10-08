Advertisement

Rice Lake man charged with 2 counts of theft by contractor

(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake man has been charged with two counts of theft by contractor in Barron County.

Court records shows Christopher Holman, 34 of Rice Lake, has been charged with theft by contractor (>$2,500- $5,000) and theft by contractor (>$10,000-$100,000).

The criminal complaint states that A-1 Mobile Homes, Inc. had money for the purchase of a mobile or manufactured home, but also that the company had gone out of business without notice and without returning any funds.

One victim told law enforcement that they had paid $65,290 for the purchase, delivery and installation of a manufactured home but did not receive it.

An statewide arrest warrant for Holman was issued on Oct, 8.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901.

News

Sheriff: Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Buffalo County officials believe speed and alcohol were factors in a motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday, Oct. 7.

News

Wisconsin sees new highs for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Counties across the state are seeing high COVID-19 case numbers.

News

Wisconsin reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit a new high Thursday, surpassing 3,000 cases in a single day for the first time ever.

Latest News

News

Nobody in custody after La Crosse shooting at Chuck E Cheese, victim in stable condition

Updated: 2 hours ago
The La Crosse Police Department confirmed that nobody is currently in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a La Crosse Chuck E Cheese location.

News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

News

Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

News

Potential COVID-19 at Trempealeau County funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Trempealeau County Health Department is warning residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a funeral that took place Oct. 3.

National

Louisiana told to brace for ‘sad reality’ of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

Breaking News

Days of Our Lives not airing Thursday or Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janis Harper
Days of Our Lives won’t be airing Thursday or Friday; NBC is airing the French Open.