Rice Lake man charged with 2 counts of theft by contractor

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake man has been charged with two counts of theft by contractor in Barron County.

Court records shows Christopher Holman, 34 of Rice Lake, has been charged with theft by contractor (>$2,500- $5,000) and theft by contractor (>$10,000-$100,000).

The criminal complaint states that A-1 Mobile Homes, Inc. had money for the purchase of a mobile or manufactured home, but also that the company had gone out of business without notice and without returning any funds.

One victim told law enforcement that they had paid $65,290 for the purchase, delivery and installation of a manufactured home but did not receive it.

An statewide arrest warrant for Holman was issued on Oct, 8.

