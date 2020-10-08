Advertisement

Sheriff: Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Buffalo County officials believe speed and alcohol were factors in a motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The Sheriff’s Department says James Bauer Jr, 38 of Eau Claire, was traveling north on State Highway 88 when he crossed the centerline and went into a ditch.

First responders found Bauer to have life threatening injuries and he was taken to a Rochester hospital. Officials say speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the motorcycle crash.

