SPONSORED: Bruce resident makes quilts for patients who get mammograms

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
By Amie Winters
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and health experts say now is an incredibly important time to schedule a mammogram.

Marshfield Clinic Health System says it performs roughly 40,000 mammograms in a typical year. This year, it’s falling short of that because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at Marshfield Clinic in Ladysmith say they’re going above and beyond to ensure the safest possible environment for visitors, including requiring face masks and temperature checks, as well as a thorough and regular cleaning of the building and equipment. If that isn’t enough, a local community member is hoping her quality quilting will convince patients to schedule appointments.

Maxine Geisler has been sewing since she was a little girl. She’s now using a needle and thread to spread an important message about health. Through the month of October, Geisler is giving a handmade quilt to every person who comes into the Marshfield Clinic in Ladysmith to get a mammogram.

“It’s a passion of mine to make people happy," said Geisler. "I don’t have a family. Or children of my own. So all of these people are my adopted family, that I meet and reach out to and make something for. Some of them turn into real relationships.”

You’ll find pink in every quilt, whether it’s the backing or the squares themselves, in honor of breast cancer awareness.

The CDC recommends women at average risk for breast cancer should get a mammogram every year starting at age 45.

