Suspicious vehicle leads to drug-related arrest in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspicious vehicle investigation in Vernon County leads to the arrest of a Marshfield man.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed a vehicle parked at a closed wayside at Hwy 14/CTH JJ in the Town of Franklin. That vehicle didn’t have registration tags.

Two people were in the vehicle, including Jerome Orsborn of Marshfield.

Deputies suspected criminal activity and contacted the Viroqua Police Department for K9 assistance. After the K9 alerted to drugs, a search of the vehicle found meth, THC, numerous knives, a long spear, a hatchet, a crossbow, and a BB gun.

Orsborn was taken into custody and taken to the Vernon County Jail. He could face multiple charges related to drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, and probation violation.

