Advertisement

Top USDA official to visit Chippewa Valley on Thursday

SUNRISEUSDA
SUNRISEUSDA(USDA)
By Amie Winters
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The latest update on government payments to farmers signed up for the first Coronavirus Food Assistance Program shows those farmers have received $10.2 billion as of this past Sunday. That program has $16 billion to mail out. Livestock producers have gotten the most from the program so far--$4.97 billion with non-specialty crop growers getting 2.63 billion, dairy farmers getting 1.76 billion, specialty crop growers receiving over $743 million and almost $104 million going to aquaculture, nursery operations and flora culture crops. Iowa farmers have gotten the most from the program-almost $969 million, followed by Nebraska, California, Texas and Minnesota. Wisconsin ranks sixth in payouts at $523 million. Reports also say farmers who were the first to sign-up for the second program are already receiving payments from Coronavirus 2 but no numbers have been released yet.

Some new numbers from University of Illinois Economists show some big revenue drops for corn growers. Their analysis projects a $59 per acre drop in revenue for the 2019 corn crop and a drop of $789 an acre for the 2020 crop. They say it’s mostly the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are lots of critics in the Trump Administration concerning China because of their trade behavior, the Coronavirus and other issues. One of those critics used to be U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer. But the New York Times is reporting that has changed. The Times says Lighthizer is now a defender of China since he helped put together that Phase One Trade Agreement between the U.S. and China. He is reportedly at odds with some members of Congress who want Lighthizer to start negotiating a new trade deal with Taiwan. He is said to be hesitating on such a move since it may cause more friction between the U.S. and China and threaten that Phase one Agreement.

A top official from the USDA in Washington will be in the Chippewa Valley Thursday. The Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, Bill Northey, will hold a couple of events in Chippewa County. First he will be in Cornell at Chippewa Valley Electric for a Broadband ReConnect event. He will announce a grant to increase e-connectivity for rural households in Chippewa, Rusk and Taylor counties. Later he will be part of a roundtable with agricultural leaders to talk about farm issues at the Solhawk Dairy near Chippewa Falls.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana braces itself for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

National Politics

US jobless claims likely remain high as layoffs persist

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The still-elevated number of people seeking unemployment benefits each week reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
New York-born Glück, 77, who is a professor of English at Yale University, made her debut in 1968 with “Firstborn,” and “was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature,” the Nobel Academy said.

Hello Wisconsin

Mayo launches “Mask Made By Me” campaign for kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
The "Mask Made By Me” campaign is a coloring contest for kids to design their own face mask.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 for October 7th

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Suspicious vehicle leads to drug-related arrest in Vernon County

Updated: 8 hours ago
After a K9 alerted to drugs, a search of the vehicle found meth, THC, numerous knives, a long spear, a hatchet, a crossbow, and a BB gun.

News

Big Bothers Big Sisters Still Creating Connections During Pandemic (10/7/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
Big Bothers Big Sisters Still Creating Connections During Pandemic (10/7/20)

News

CESA 10 receives grant for distance learning technology upgrade

Updated: 9 hours ago
USDA is providing the funding through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program.

News

Eau Claire City, County leaders hold meeting on proposed health ordinances

Updated: 9 hours ago
Eau Claire City Attorney Steve Nick says they’ve reached out to local bars and restaurants asking for a “good faith attempt” to comply with any local orders.

Homepage

Mentors work around challenges to make a difference for children

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin says their biggest challenge is recruiting enough mentors.