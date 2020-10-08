USDA dignitary brings $3 million ReConnect broadband grant to Northwestern Wisconsin

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - "Twenty-one million people across the country do not have access to broadband, about eighty percent of those, in our rural areas,” Northey says.

USDA Under Secretary of Farm Production and Conservation, Bill Northey visits Cornell with good news, more Wisconsin families and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet.

Thanks to a $3 million federal grant and a partnership with Chippewa County business Ntera, LLC.

“Whether it’s distance learning, whether it’s tele-medicine, even the opportunity to create a business or do your banking, it’s important to be able to have the broadcast access for folks to be able to do that,” Northey says.

The funding targets rural communities in Chippewa, Rusk and Taylor Counties.

U.S Representative for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, Tom Tiffany says today’s world is becoming increasingly virtual.

“For many people it does work for them, to be able to work from home now and if we get them those broadband connections, like Ntera is going to do, it is a huge economic opportunity for us in Northern Wisconsin,” Tiffany says.

Frank Frassetto is the Wisconsin State Director of the USDA’s Rural Development Program.

“It touches every single aspect of our life and I think we all know since March, that robust broadband is a necessity, it’s not an amenity…at the end of the day, when rural America prospers, all America prospers,” Frassetto says.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.