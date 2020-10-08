WAGNER TAILS: Ethel and Bellimi

EAU CLAIRE & DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Ethel is a six-year-old, large breed dog. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say she would do best in a home without other pets and without children.

Ethel is described as a very good dog, who just needs a bit of confidence. You’ll definitely win her over with cheese and hotdog snacks.

Ethel has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give. If you’re looking for a dog to explore the outdoors with, Ethel will be happy to be by your side.

Click here to learn more about Ethel.

---

Bellimi is an energetic, three year old available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. Bellimi loves toys and is looking for a family that will keep him active.

He is one smart doggy when it comes to obedience training, and would happily learn even more. Bellimi is looking for the right people who will adore him just as much as he adores them.

Click here for a link to the adoption application.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.