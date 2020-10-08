Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Ethel and Bellimi

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE & DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Ethel is a six-year-old, large breed dog. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say she would do best in a home without other pets and without children.

Ethel is described as a very good dog, who just needs a bit of confidence. You’ll definitely win her over with cheese and hotdog snacks.

Ethel has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give. If you’re looking for a dog to explore the outdoors with, Ethel will be happy to be by your side.

Click here to learn more about Ethel.

---

Bellimi is an energetic, three year old available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. Bellimi loves toys and is looking for a family that will keep him active.

He is one smart doggy when it comes to obedience training, and would happily learn even more. Bellimi is looking for the right people who will adore him just as much as he adores them.

Click here for a link to the adoption application.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Ethel and Bellimi

Updated: 1 hour ago

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sookie and Flag

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A deaf and spunky senior dog is looking for a lasting home, and a dog who loves just about everything is ready to share his big heart with you.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sookie and Flag

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Prince Charming and Sol & Titan

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A cat looking for his fairy tale ending, and a pair of bonded cats looking for a playful home.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Prince Charming and Sol & Titan

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sampson and Gloria

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A cat who won't pass up a chance for more pets or scratches, and an affectionate cattle dog are both waiting to be adopted.

Wagner Tails

ECCHA pet photo contest fundraiser

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
The calendar contest is a fun way to show off your furry friend while helping to support homeless animals in the community.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sampson and Gloria

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Pepper and Ronan

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two pets needing a little extra TLC are available for adoption.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Pepper and Ronan

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT