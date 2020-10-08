Winona State University moving mostly online after Thanksgiving break

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Winona State University announced Thursday that the majority of classes will move to an online format after the Nov. 26-19 Thanksgiving break.

The classes moved will remain online through the end of finals week, Dec. 7 -10. Necessary in-person classes such as labs, performances, clinicals and practicums will be exempt from this adjustment.

The campus, residence halls, and on-campus facilities are to remain open to students and employees.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the greater community, Winona State will move the majority of courses online after Thanksgiving Break,” said WSU President Scott R. Olson. “These adjustments will reduce the number of students, faculty and staff who would normally return to the Winona and Rochester campuses and surrounding communities following the Thanksgiving holiday.”

