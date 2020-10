EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Counties across the state are seeing high COVID-19 case numbers.

Eau Claire County is at 2,264 cases, an increase of 53. Chippewa County saw an increase of 41 cases for a total of 730. Dunn County also saw a new high and 19 new cases for a total of 725. La Crosse County saw 42 new cases for a total of 3,441.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.