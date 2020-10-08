Women’s Giving Circle holds virtual event on race and equality

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Women’s Giving Circle is holding a free event on Tuesday, October 13 to educate people about racial justice issues.

The virtual event is called “Bringing Together our Community: Racial Justice and Equality" and people can join in online from 6-7:30 p.m.

Several panelists will share their personal experiences and discuss the current state of the country.

“We see the national news and yet we... we don’t really relate it all the time to what’s happening in our community. And we’re here to tell you that it still is important to discuss it, to understand it and to learn,” says Sara Antonson, Women’s Giving Circle Education Committee Chair.

There will also be discussions on how people can make change in their communities along with resources to help communities thrive.

Participants should register here.

Panelists include Heather Ann Moody, Assistant Professor American Indian Studies; Sandi Polzin, Executive Director of Hope Gospel Mission; Dale Taylor, Professor Emeritus, former Chair of UWEC’s Dep’t of Allied Health Professions; and Pa Thao, Executive Director at The Black and Brown Women Power Coalition

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.