33 new positive COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County

(KKTV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 33 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health says these new cases bring the total to 764 in the county.

194 cases are still active, while 570 have been released from isolation.

136 new negative test results were reported, for a total 16,066 negative results.

10 people are currently hospitalized.

