LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative announced Friday that a ninth person died in the county related to COVID-19.

La Crosse County saw 43 new daily positives for a total of 1,139 active cases.

31,670 tests have ever been given and 100 people were ever hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.