Advertisement

Agriculture trade is back in the black in August

(KFYR)
By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Our agriculture balance of trade was back in the black in August after 5 straight months of red ink. U.S. farm exports for the month were $11.1 billion while imports were 10.9 billion. Those numbers meant a positive balance of trade of over $245 million for August. For the year so far, our ag exports have reached $123.7 billion while our ag imports have totaled $122.3 billion-leaving us with a trade surplus of $1.4 billion. One of the main reasons for those increases has been large soybean and corn purchases by the Chinese ever since Brazil ran out of product earlier this summer.

But the numbers for our overall trade deficit aren’t so good. New government numbers show overall balance of trade is going to be more than $600 this year. Economists say there are many reasons for so much red ink-mainly the big government stimulus payments which encouraged more imports than exports. They also blame the one and a half billion dollar tax cut in 2017 for a good share of the deficit as well as our trade deal with China since the Chinese are going to fall billions of dollars short of what they have agreed to buy from us this year.

While in Chippewa County yesterday to announce a $3 million grant to Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative and Citizens Connected to be used for broadband expansion around the Cornell and Cadott areas, Undersecretary of Agriculture Bill Northey also announced sign-up begins October 13 for the Dairy Margin Protection Program for 2021. That program offers dairy farmers protection when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price falls below a certain dollar amount. About 30% of the dairies that sign up for DMC are from Wisconsin. Sign-up will run through December 11th at County Farm Service Agency offices.

The only one of its kind among FFA chapters across the country won’t happen this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pittsville FFA which has run their Splash of Red Cranberry tours for the past 18 years is cancelling this year’s tours. Those bus tours, organized and run by FFA students, have been their major fund raiser as they took people to the bogs to show how cranberries are grown and harvested. FFA advisor Lindsay Meissner said they plan to bring the tours back in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/9/20)

Updated: 23 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/9/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/9/20)

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/9/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Flambeau bus driver reaches one million miles

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Bus driver, Dean Chesky has been driving school buses for the Flambeau School District for the past 46 years, racking up one million miles.

National

The U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
While the Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors for the prize, guesses this year focused on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and the World Health Organization.

Latest News

National

Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Hello Wisconsin

Mayo launches “Mask Made By Me” campaign for kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
The "Mask Made By Me” campaign is a coloring contest for kids to design their own face mask.

News

WEAU 13 News(10/8): "Mask Made by Me" Coloring Campaign #3

Updated: 3 hours ago
WEAU 13 News(10/8): "Mask Made by Me" Coloring Campaign #3

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 8th

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Cloverbelt volleyball takes center stage featuring Cadott vs. McDonell, Thorp vs. Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild vs. Altoona and Regis vs. Stanley-Boyd. Plus, hear from Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz.

News

Sportscene 13 for Thursday, Oct. 8th

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

SportScene 13 Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday