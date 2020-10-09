Advertisement

COVID-19 case numbers spike in Chippewa County

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County is seeing a recent rise in COVID cases, which is also responsible for more hospitalizations.

32 new COVID cases are reported today by Chippewa County public health, which brings the county total to 731 cases. Chippewa County Public Health Director, Angela Weideman, told WEAU,

“Previously we were seeing 18-20 per day was our high level, so we are definitely seeing an increase.”

20 new COVID-19 cases used to be high for Chippewa County. Thursday set a new record with 32. Weideman says the county is seeing trends.

“We have a few outbreaks happening some in nursing homes, one in a school, some in daycares, and also some other businesses are seeing outbreaks as well.”

However, the virus' impact remains widespread.

“We see a range of different ages of patients and cases coming in ranging from a few months old to 95 years old,” Weideman said.

Unlike surrounding counties, especially those with colleges, Chippewa County’s 50 and older population is starting to contract the virus more.

“In the last week we have seen an increase in our 50 plus population. And we are seeing an increase in our hospitalizations as well.”

Weideman says she’s had many conversations with business owners and schools as well as many community members asking how they can combat the spread.

“Even with putting all the best strategies place we are still seeing some disease spread.”

Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director Teri Ouimette says she, too, has seen the desire from businesses to do the right thing.

“They’re on top of it wanting to know what they can do responsibly and that’s imperative for us to get through this.”

Ouimette says the cause of this severe spike amongst the community, she thinks, is misinformation.

“I think some people are unaware. They know its severe in Wisconsin, but they didn’t realize to what extent ... The fatigue of all of this sometime people start ignoring a few things.”

To date, Chippewa County doesn’t have any COVID-19 related deaths.

