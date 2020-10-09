Advertisement

Doctor explains Regeneron treatment--the antibody cocktail President Trump took

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

One week ago President Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the treatment he received has been making headlines.

According to the White House, President Donald Trump received several different types of treatment for COVID-19.

One an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron, which is not yet FDA approved.

“It’s called a cocktail because it’s actually two antibodies combined together,” said Dr. Raymund Razonable, the Mayo Clinic principal investigator for the Regeneron study.

The treatment hopes to block the virus from entering cells.

While President Trump has been outspoken in his desire for the drug to be available to the public for free, doctors say it would be expensive and is not considered a cure... yet.

“It’s called a passive immunity. So, we give immunity to patients before they develop it,” Razonable explained. “It’s not long-lasting, it will last maybe a month or so.”

The drug company is currently looking to enroll 1,300 patients for phase three of its international clinical trial.

“Patients who get admitted to the hospital are assessed for potential participation going through the strict inclusion and exclusion criteria,” added Razonable.

That criteria includes testing positive for COVID-19, being symptomatic, and not critically ill.

Some believe the drug contains stem cells derived from aborted fetal tissue.

However, Dr. Raymund Razonable, a principal investigator of the study, says that is not the case.

“The cells, they are in the lab-- they are not part of the product that is getting infused,” Razonable said.

While proteins were initially isolated from human B cells in the lab, now the study is using standard Chinese hamster ovary cells, according to Mayo Clinic.

President Trump touting his results can be difficult for scientists as one case does not determine effectiveness, but there is a silver lining.

“With the President kind of mentioning this maybe people will be more willing to participate and if they are that means the faster we will know the results,” Razonable mentioned.

Clinical trial patients are not guaranteed the results the President had as typically half of participants receive placebo.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee Burger Co. Submits Outdoor Seating Plan (10/9/20)

Updated: moments ago
Milwaukee Burger Co. Submits Outdoor Seating Plan (10/9/20)

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

News

Restaurant gets creative after new public health order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A new public health order by Gov. Evers is capping the number of people Wisconsin businesses can have inside their building.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Latest News

News

33 new positive COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
33 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chippewa County.

News

Names of those involved in Polk County fatal crash released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in the Polk County fatal crash that happened Thursday, Oct. 8.

News

Mayo Clinic Health System implements no visitor policy for northwest Wisconsin locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Mayo Clinic Health System has implemented a no visitor policy at all inpatient and outpatient facilities in northwest Wisconsin.

News

Officials confirm 38-year-old died after motorcycle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Buffalo County officials have confirmed that James Bauer, 38 of Eau Claire, died as a result of his injures from a motorcycle crash that happened Oct. 7.

News

9th COVID-19 related death in La Crosse County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative announced Friday that a ninth person died in the county related to COVID-19.

News

U.S. Department of Agriculture extends free school meals throughout 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that they would be extending flexibilities to allow free school meals to continue throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year.