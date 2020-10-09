Flambeau bus driver reaches one million miles

TONY, Wis. (WEAU) - When you are from a small town everybody knows everybody. In Tony, Wisconsin it also means everybody likely had the same school bus driver.

That bus driver is Dean Chesky, who has been driving school buses for the Flambeau School District for the past 46 years. Chesky is even more impressive, he just reached one million miles of driving students around without any injuries or accidents.

On a typical day, Dean Chesky drives 105 miles for the Flambeau School District. But this week when he returned from his regular routes, he had a surprise waiting.

The school district recognized dean for safely hitting the one-million-mile mark. “I’m kind of spellbound, I just can’t think of really think of any words to say how surprised I am,” Dean Chesky said.

Dean has been on a wild ride behind the wheel the last 46 years. “There has been a lot of funny things happen on the bus,” he said. Chesky started driving just after graduation when the school said they were short on drivers and needed him to drive until they could find someone else. “I said okay, I guess that will work and I guess they are still looking,” he said with a laugh.

Then he started enjoying driving the bus and kept coming back for the kids. “He is bubbly, the kids absolutely love him,” said Erica Schley the District Administrator.

Dean has driven generations of students from the same family and even the current transportation director at Flambeau once sat in the back of Dean’s bus. “I could tell story after story how he has changed our area just, there has been a couple instances that would have been tragic has Dean not reacted the way he did behind the wheel,” said Ted Alberson, the transportation director.

Dean has seen a lot change in the school bus industry over the years but sometimes he still hits the brakes to think back to where it all started. “The buses are a whole lot nicer now, the first one I drove was a manual transmission and had no power steering, 48 passenger and it rattled like an old tin can,” Chesky said.

The buses might be different but throughout the journey, Dean’s dedication has never changed. “One of the great things about Dean is you can always ask him for help, and he was always there, he was a real selfless guy,” Alberson said. It’s one million miles for a one-in-a-million kind of guy.

