Advertisement

Judge extends order blocking release of COVID-19 businesses

COVID-19 MGN
COVID-19 MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Waukesha County judge has extended his order prohibiting Gov. Tony Evers' administration from releasing the names of businesses with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three business groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to block the administration from releasing the names to media outlets.

They argued that releasing the names would blacklist those businesses. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Lloyd Carter issued a five-day stay on the release the day the lawsuit was filed.

On Thursday he extended the prohibition until the next hearing in the case on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

The U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By DALATOU MAMANE, FRANK JORDANS and VANESSA GERA
While the Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors for the prize, guesses this year focused on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and the World Health Organization.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare as Delta nears

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/9/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/9/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/9/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/9/20)

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Agriculture trade is back in the black in August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

Hello Wisconsin

Flambeau bus driver reaches one million miles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Bus driver, Dean Chesky has been driving school buses for the Flambeau School District for the past 46 years, racking up one million miles.

Hello Wisconsin

Mayo launches “Mask Made By Me” campaign for kids

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
The "Mask Made By Me” campaign is a coloring contest for kids to design their own face mask.

News

WEAU 13 News(10/8): "Mask Made by Me" Coloring Campaign #3

Updated: 6 hours ago
WEAU 13 News(10/8): "Mask Made by Me" Coloring Campaign #3

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 8th

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Cloverbelt volleyball takes center stage featuring Cadott vs. McDonell, Thorp vs. Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild vs. Altoona and Regis vs. Stanley-Boyd. Plus, hear from Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz.

News

Sportscene 13 for Thursday, Oct. 8th

Updated: 10 hours ago