Names of those involved in Polk County fatal crash released

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in the Polk County fatal crash that happened Thursday, Oct. 8.

Officials say Jerri Wayne La Page, 70, and Hedi LaPage, 58, both died in the crash. They also added that the male driver on the minivan died as a result on the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The initial report of the crash was called into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. When officials arrived they noted a SUV was headed north on 70th Street when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a minivan. They reported a female passenger of the minivan has died at the scene due to her injuries.

Officials say inattentive driving is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

