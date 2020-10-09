Officials confirm 38-year-old died after motorcycle crash

GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Buffalo County officials have confirmed that James Bauer, 38, of Eau Claire died as a result of injuries from a motorcycle crash that happened October 7.

Chief Deputy Lee Engfer says Bauer passed away on October 8.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says Bauer was traveling north on State Highway 88 when he went into the ditch and suffered life threatening injuries. They also believed speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

