One person dead, one in critical condition after Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8 at the intersection of Mains Crossing Avenue and 70th Street in the Town of Apple River.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV going north on 70th Street failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a minivan going east on Mains Crossing Avenue.

A female passenger in the minivan died at the scene. The male driver of the minivan suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The female driver of the SUV suffered possible injuries. According to the sheriff’s office, inattentive driving by the SUV driver is believed to be a possible factor in the crash.

The names of those involved aren’t being released at this time.

