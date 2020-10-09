Restaurant gets creative after new public health order

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new public health order by Gov. Evers is capping the number of people Wisconsin businesses can have inside their building.

A new public health order by Gov. Evers is capping the number of people Wisconsin businesses can have inside their building. (weau)

It’s an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, as the Badger State becomes a hot spot for the virus. Some businesses are getting creative to make sure they can continue to stay open as the weather changes. If you drive around Eau Claire during the winter months, you’re likely to see large tents over outdoor seating for businesses. Now, more local businesses are getting into the trend. A proposal from Milwaukee Burger Company to the Eau Claire City Council Wednesday calls for a 20x40 tent to be placed outside the restaurant, with room for a max of 75 people per day.

In the proposal, the tent at Milwaukee Burger Company will have 10 tables. Eight of those tables will seat up to four people and two tables will seat up to six. The proposal comes after a statewide emergency order by Gov. Evers that limits businesses to 25% total capacity. The Milwaukee Burger Company plan also includes COVID-19 measures, such as requiring each table to be sanitized after customers leave, hand sanitizer at each table and mask requirements for entering and leaving the tent. Employees will also be screened before their shift. By adding the tent seating, the restaurant needs a temporary change to its alcohol license and has submitted a plan with rules for drinking inside the tent, including ID checks, wrist bands for customers over 21 and staff stationed at entrances and exits to ensure no alcohol will leave the tent.

Along with the outdoor seating proposal, Milwaukee Burger Company is working with Eau Claire Fire Rescue to make sure heat is safely used in the tent, making it accessible during the cold Wisconsin winter. If the proposal is approved, it could open the door for other businesses to do something similar. Milwaukee Burger Company tells WEAU they are waiting to see if the new public health order is upheld before they move forward with their plan. To read the full proposal, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.