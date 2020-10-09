Advertisement

U.S. Department of Agriculture extends free school meals throughout 2020-2021 school year

(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that they would be extending flexibilities to allow free school meals to continue throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says the department wanted to ensure that children continue to receive breakfasts and lunches that many count on.

“These waiver extensions are great news for America’s students and the school nutrition professionals working so hard to support them throughout this pandemic,” said School Nutrition Association President Reggie Ross, SNS. “Families struggling to make ends meet can be assured that their students will have access to healthy school meals, whether they are learning at home or in school. School meal programs can remain focused on safely meeting nutritional needs of children in their communities without having to worry about burdensome regulations. The School Nutrition Association appreciates USDA’s ongoing efforts to address the many challenges our members have faced while working on the frontlines to feed hungry children.”

