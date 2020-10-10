Cardiologist discusses impact COVID-19 can have on hearts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dr. Doug Mielke of the Heart and Vascular Institute of Wisconsin discusses the importance of staying healthy and not contracting the coronavirus due to the possible effects COVID-19 can have on the heart.

Dr. Mielke touches on the younger population, and how high school and college athletes should take their time getting back into their activity in the right manner.

You can listen to the full interview above.

