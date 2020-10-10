COVID-19 numbers continue to rise as WI DHS reports Saturday’s totals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,742 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state’s total number of cases now sits at 147,560.

80% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

DHS is reporting 18 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 1,458 since the pandemic began. 120 more Wisconsinites with the virus are hospitalized.

According to today’s report, an additional 11,644 tests came back negative.

In Eau Claire County, 33 new cases are reported for a total of 2,341.

In Chippewa County, 23 new cases are reported for a total of 787.

In Dunn County, 22 new cases are reported for a total of 767.

In La Crosse County, 30 new cases are reported for a total of 3,516.

