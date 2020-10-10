Advertisement

Iowa’s derecho crop losses increase by more than 50%

This year’s harvest is ahead of schedule.
This year's harvest is ahead of schedule.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Crop loss estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa in August have increased by more than 50%.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that the number of crop acres that Iowa farmers are unable to harvest has grown to 850,000 from estimates last month that 550,000 acres were lost because of the storm, known as a derecho.

The Des Moines Register reports that the damage caused by winds of up to 140 mph was compounded in late summer with a drought that, at its peak, encompassed much of the state. The drought is again expanding after some September rainfall.

