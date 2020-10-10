Advertisement

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Pepin Co. crash

(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is flown to the hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle in Wisconsin.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9 on County Road D near Boyd Spring Road.

According to witnesses and an initial investigation, 59-year-old James Malsom of Maplewood, Minnesota hit the rear of turning a semi-trailer. Malsom was thrown from his motorcycle, and his motorcycle was partially run over by the semi-trailer.

Malsom suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Delta inflicts new misery on storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

News

Federal grant helps social work students at UWEC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
UW Eau Claire students can receive a grant for $9,000 and an additional $1,800 stipend to help fund their education.

News

SportScene 13: SceneStealers (10/9/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
SportScene 13: SceneStealers (10/9/20)

News

Federal Grant For UWEC Social Work Students (10/9/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
Federal Grant For UWEC Social Work Students (10/9/20)

Latest News

News

Milwaukee Burger Co. Submits Outdoor Seating Plan (10/9/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
Milwaukee Burger Co. Submits Outdoor Seating Plan (10/9/20)

National Politics

2nd presidential debate is officially canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 faceoff would be scrapped.

News

Doctor explains Regeneron treatment--the antibody cocktail President Trump took

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The drug company is currently looking to enroll 1,300 patients for phase three of its international clinical trial.

News

Restaurant gets creative after new public health order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A new public health order by Gov. Evers is capping the number of people Wisconsin businesses can have inside their building.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

News

33 new positive COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
33 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chippewa County.