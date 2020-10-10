Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Pepin Co. crash
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is flown to the hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle in Wisconsin.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9 on County Road D near Boyd Spring Road.
According to witnesses and an initial investigation, 59-year-old James Malsom of Maplewood, Minnesota hit the rear of turning a semi-trailer. Malsom was thrown from his motorcycle, and his motorcycle was partially run over by the semi-trailer.
Malsom suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.