Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Pepin Co. crash

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is flown to the hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle in Wisconsin.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9 on County Road D near Boyd Spring Road.

According to witnesses and an initial investigation, 59-year-old James Malsom of Maplewood, Minnesota hit the rear of turning a semi-trailer. Malsom was thrown from his motorcycle, and his motorcycle was partially run over by the semi-trailer.

Malsom suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

