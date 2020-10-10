Special Olympics Wisconsin raises money by partnering with gas stations in the Eau Claire area

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 36 Mega Holiday gas stations in the Eau Claire area are helping to raise money for a good cause.

All day Saturday, and going until midnight, if you fill your tank at one of these locations five cents of every gallon is given to Special Olympics Wisconsin. Last year the event raised $17,000 and this year since the non-profit has not been able to hold its normal fundraisers and events, they hope to raise around $20,000.

Hannah Roehrig, who works for Special Olympics Wisconsin told WEAU,

“We are a nonprofit organization all of our money is funded through donations and grants so when you donate to Special Olympics you are really truly helping an athlete fill their dream. A lot of them are really struggling right now in them pandemic because they are not able to go out and see their friends or play their sports so when you donate to Special Olympics you are really helping them fulfill their dreams.”

If you are unable to get gas in one of these locations today before midnight, and would like to contribute, the icons will be sold inside the gas stations for one dollar until the end of October.

