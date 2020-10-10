Advertisement

Sportscene 13 for Friday, September 9th (part one)

Durand touchdown
Durand touchdown(weau)
By Duncan Goldberg, Justus Cleveland and Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Amherst 33, Manawa 14

Antigo 20, Hayward 14

Aquinas 36, Mauston 22

Arrowhead 35, Mukwonago 23

Ashland 46, Lakeland 8

Assumption 41, Almond-Bancroft 27

Badger 41, Delavan-Darien 21

Barron 16, Cameron 14

Brookfield Central 14, Brookfield East 0

Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14

Cambria-Friesland 20, Waterloo 12

Cambridge 7, Markesan 6

Catholic Central 36, Saint Francis 10

Cedarburg 21, Homestead 14

Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25

Clayton 26, Siren 25

Colby 42, Crivitz 7

Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14

D.C. Everest 42, Wausau West 7

De Soto 26, Luther 8

Durand 47, Fall Creek 6

Edgar 54, Abbotsford 0

Edgewood 55, Portage 14

Ellsworth 26, Saint Croix Central 22

Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Marinette 7

Franklin 50, Kenosha Tremper 0

Frederic 26, Prairie Farm 14

Gilman 48, Lincoln 0

Grafton 29, New Berlin West 14

Highland 42, Iowa-Grant 0

Hilbert 44, Howards Grove 7

Hortonville 36, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21

Hudson 34, New Richmond 14

Hurley 38, Unity 20

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Rosholt 7

Ithaca 37, Hillsboro 8

Johnson Creek 50, Fall River 6

Kaukauna 27, Plymouth 19

Kenosha Bradford 35, Oak Creek 20

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28, Berlin 3

Kiel 34, Valders 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 51, New Holstein 50

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 0

Lake Mills 48, Kewaskum 7

Laona-Wabeno 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Luxemburg-Casco 0, Freedom 0

Marquette University 28, Germantown 21

Marshall 35, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Medford Area 48, Mosinee 8

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Eleva-Strum 21

Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6

Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 14

Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Northland Pines 43, Tomahawk 12

Northwestern 10, St. Croix Falls 6

Oconomowoc 50, Waukesha North 27

Pacelli 41, Loyal 0

Paynesville, Minn. 58, Grantsburg 35

Pittsville 20, Wild Rose 18

Potosi/Cassville 28, River Ridge 20

Prescott 49, Altoona 6

Racine Lutheran 35, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6

Random Lake 0, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Rhinelander 42, Merrill 8

River Valley 31, Lancaster 28

Sheboygan Falls 32, Port Washington 16

Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 8

Slinger 49, West Bend West 6

Somerset 22, Osceola 21

Southern Door 42, Oconto 12

Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8

Stratford 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Tomah 28, Reedsburg Area 24

Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 6

Two Rivers 42, Roncalli 0

Union Grove 34, Elkhorn Area 6

University School of Milwaukee 27, Shoreland Lutheran 7

Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16

Watertown Luther Prep 49, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Waukesha West 35, Waukesha South 0

Wauwatosa West 28, Pewaukee 20

Webster 29, Flambeau 14

West Bend East 37, Nicolet 14

Westby 48, Viroqua 6

Whitefish Bay 7, Hartford Union 0

Wrightstown 9, Little Chute 6

Xavier 44, Shawano 18

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Updated: 10 minutes ago
SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 8th

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Justus Cleveland
Cloverbelt volleyball takes center stage featuring Cadott vs. McDonell, Thorp vs. Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild vs. Altoona and Regis vs. Stanley-Boyd. Plus, hear from Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz.

Sportscene 13 for Thursday, Oct. 8th

Updated: 23 hours ago

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, October 7th

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
By Justus Cleveland
Sectional girls tennis action from Altoona.

SportScene 13 for October 7th

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: McDonell’s Tanner Opsal

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
By Duncan Goldberg
In this week’s SportScene 13 Spotlight, we hear from McDonell Macks quarterback Tanner Opsal. The Macks are out to a 2-0 start and Opsal has put up big numbers helping them to the undefeated start.

Eau Claire North Alum Sam Stange selected by Detroit in NHL Draft

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
By Justus Cleveland
Sam Stange, Eau Claire North alum and current Wisconsin Badgers hockey player, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the the 2020 NHL Draft. Stange was taken in the 4th round, the 97th player taken overall.

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 6th

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
By Justus Cleveland
We hit the volleyball court for Cloverbelt action as Fall Creek hosts Cadott, McDonell takes on Osseo-Fairchild, Altooon tangles with Stanley-Boyd, Regis vs. Thorp and in the Dunn-St. Croix it’s Elk Mound facing Glenwood City.

Packers with indefinite hold on hosting fans at Lambeau Field

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
Lambeau Field will not host fans for Nov. 1 and will not be able to welcome fans until COVID-19 infections significantly decrease.