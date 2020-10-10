Sportscene 13 for Friday, September 9th (part one)
PREP FOOTBALL SCORES
Amherst 33, Manawa 14
Antigo 20, Hayward 14
Aquinas 36, Mauston 22
Arrowhead 35, Mukwonago 23
Ashland 46, Lakeland 8
Assumption 41, Almond-Bancroft 27
Badger 41, Delavan-Darien 21
Barron 16, Cameron 14
Brookfield Central 14, Brookfield East 0
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14
Cambria-Friesland 20, Waterloo 12
Cambridge 7, Markesan 6
Catholic Central 36, Saint Francis 10
Cedarburg 21, Homestead 14
Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25
Clayton 26, Siren 25
Colby 42, Crivitz 7
Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14
D.C. Everest 42, Wausau West 7
De Soto 26, Luther 8
Durand 47, Fall Creek 6
Edgar 54, Abbotsford 0
Edgewood 55, Portage 14
Ellsworth 26, Saint Croix Central 22
Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Marinette 7
Franklin 50, Kenosha Tremper 0
Frederic 26, Prairie Farm 14
Gilman 48, Lincoln 0
Grafton 29, New Berlin West 14
Highland 42, Iowa-Grant 0
Hilbert 44, Howards Grove 7
Hortonville 36, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21
Hudson 34, New Richmond 14
Hurley 38, Unity 20
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Rosholt 7
Ithaca 37, Hillsboro 8
Johnson Creek 50, Fall River 6
Kaukauna 27, Plymouth 19
Kenosha Bradford 35, Oak Creek 20
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28, Berlin 3
Kiel 34, Valders 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 51, New Holstein 50
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 0
Lake Mills 48, Kewaskum 7
Laona-Wabeno 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Luxemburg-Casco 0, Freedom 0
Marquette University 28, Germantown 21
Marshall 35, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Medford Area 48, Mosinee 8
Melrose-Mindoro 27, Eleva-Strum 21
Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6
Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 14
Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Northland Pines 43, Tomahawk 12
Northwestern 10, St. Croix Falls 6
Oconomowoc 50, Waukesha North 27
Pacelli 41, Loyal 0
Paynesville, Minn. 58, Grantsburg 35
Pittsville 20, Wild Rose 18
Potosi/Cassville 28, River Ridge 20
Prescott 49, Altoona 6
Racine Lutheran 35, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6
Random Lake 0, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Rhinelander 42, Merrill 8
River Valley 31, Lancaster 28
Sheboygan Falls 32, Port Washington 16
Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 8
Slinger 49, West Bend West 6
Somerset 22, Osceola 21
Southern Door 42, Oconto 12
Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8
Stratford 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Tomah 28, Reedsburg Area 24
Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 6
Two Rivers 42, Roncalli 0
Union Grove 34, Elkhorn Area 6
University School of Milwaukee 27, Shoreland Lutheran 7
Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16
Watertown Luther Prep 49, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Waukesha West 35, Waukesha South 0
Wauwatosa West 28, Pewaukee 20
Webster 29, Flambeau 14
West Bend East 37, Nicolet 14
Westby 48, Viroqua 6
Whitefish Bay 7, Hartford Union 0
Wrightstown 9, Little Chute 6
Xavier 44, Shawano 18
