Augusta brings back fall community competition

An Augusta group is bringing back a fall tradition this year, for the first time in nearly a decade.
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One western Wisconsin town is bringing back a community competition as part of a brand new tradition. The Augusta Scarecrow Competition is part of a bigger plan to bring people to the town.

Saturday, more than a dozen scarecrows lined downtown Augusta for the Augusta Scarecrow Competition. According to Augusta Area Alliance chairmen Jim Kelley, starting the competition again was a priority.

“Driving through this morning, it’s a lot of fun to see the variety and how creative people where when coming up with their theme,” Kelley says. “It just kind of shows the creativity in the city and also to do something that would give people a reason to come visit our small town.”

The competition is part of the larger Augusta Fall Fest, something the Augusta Area Alliance started this year.

“It’s the first time we’ve held the event, so we don’t really have any expectation,” Kelley says.

In all, 16 scarecrows will be displayed until after Halloween. But it’s more than just for decoration, prizes were given for first, second and third place.

“It is a tradition that they had in town for many years,” Kelley says. “About eight or ten years ago it kind of went away. When we formed the Augusta Area Alliance, there was a lot of interest in bringing that back.”

One of the scarecrows was made by Teresa Steinke of the American Legion Auxiliary. For her, the competition gives people away to forget about their problems for awhile.

“Especially this year, with COVID-19, boy oh boy, I think we just need some celebration,” Steinke says.

The Augusta Fall Fest also included a craft fair with about 30 vendors, as well as a pumpkin carving contest.

Kelley says he is excited about the turnout this year and hopes to grow the event.

“We look forward to just continuing to grow the event in future years,” Kelley says. “This is something we would like to do every year moving forward.”

Unity Bank took home first place, followed by Augusta Rehab and Health and Marla Weiss took home third place.

