Advertisement

Average US gas price falls to under $2.25/gallon

Gas prices
Gas prices(Source: WSFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just under $2.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday prices may change a little in the coming days as hurricanes pummel the Gulf Coast, impacting oil production.

Still, a decline in demand for gasoline because of the pandemic means there is plenty of petroleum available for motorists. The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.50 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court pick Barrett draws on faith, family for Senate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice “fearless of criticism” as the split Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s pick to cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

Homepage

Dunn County group gathers to fight for fair mapping

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Organizers say this event is completely nonpartisan, and say this is an issue that all parties should care about equally.

National

‘We can’t lose our momentum:’ Louisiana vows to rebuild

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana residents are once again trudging through knee-deep water to find their homes flooded and pledging to rebuild after Hurricane Delta blew through the besieged part of the state.

News

More than 50 new COVID cases in Eau Claire as DHS reports Sunday’s numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
In Eau Claire County, 52 new cases are reported for a total of 2,393.

Latest News

News

WisDOT warns motorists of potential for deer collisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be wary of deer darting across roadways during the coming weeks as deer/vehicle crashes typically peak in October and November.

News

The Great Lakes Poll shows Wisconsin leaning toward Biden

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Baldwin Wallace University’s Great Lake Poll shows Joe Biden has a 6-point lead over Donald Trump. These results though fall within the margin of error for the survey.

News

Sunday morning apartment fire causes $150,000 in damage

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Four apartments suffered heavy smoke, water and fire damage estimated to cost $150,000.

Coronavirus

At least 9 cases of COVID-19 traced to Trump rally in Minnesota

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCCO Staff
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (10/10/20)

Updated: 17 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (10/10/20)

News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (10/10/20)

Updated: 17 hours ago
SportScene 13 @ Ten (10/10/20)