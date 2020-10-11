Advertisement

Car catches on fire after hitting train in Cadott

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cadott Police Department says it responded to an incident early Sunday morning where a car crashed into a parked train.

The accident happened at the tracks near Main Street. Police say after the crash, the car caught on fire.

No word yet on injuries and people involved have yet to be identified.

WEAU is monitoring the situation to find out more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘We can’t lose our momentum:’ Louisiana vows to rebuild

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana residents are once again trudging through knee-deep water to find their homes flooded and pledging to rebuild after Hurricane Delta blew through the besieged part of the state.

National Politics

Senators weigh COVID risk for Barrett Supreme Court hearing

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice “fearless of criticism” as the split Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s pick to cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

News

Woman OK after motorcycle crash in Vernon County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Maria Blough
A woman lost control of her motorcycle while turning a sharp curve on State Highway 33 in Vernon County Sunday afternoon.

Homepage

Dunn County group gathers to fight for fair mapping

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Organizers say this event is completely nonpartisan, and say this is an issue that all parties should care about equally.

Latest News

News

Average US gas price falls to under $2.25/gallon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just under $2.25 per gallon.

News

More than 50 new COVID cases in Eau Claire as DHS reports Sunday’s numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
In Eau Claire County, 52 new cases are reported for a total of 2,393.

News

WisDOT warns motorists of potential for deer collisions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be wary of deer darting across roadways during the coming weeks as deer/vehicle crashes typically peak in October and November.

News

The Great Lakes Poll shows Wisconsin leaning toward Biden

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Baldwin Wallace University’s Great Lake Poll shows Joe Biden has a 6-point lead over Donald Trump. These results though fall within the margin of error for the survey.

News

Sunday morning apartment fire causes $150,000 in damage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Four apartments suffered heavy smoke, water and fire damage estimated to cost $150,000.

Coronavirus

At least 9 cases of COVID-19 traced to Trump rally in Minnesota

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCCO Staff
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.