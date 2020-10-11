Car catches on fire after hitting train in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cadott Police Department says it responded to an incident early Sunday morning where a car crashed into a parked train.

The accident happened at the tracks near Main Street. Police say after the crash, the car caught on fire.

No word yet on injuries and people involved have yet to be identified.

WEAU is monitoring the situation to find out more details as they become available.

