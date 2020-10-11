Dunn County group gathers to fight for fair mapping

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday people gathered in Colfax to fight for fair maps, and put an end to gerrymandering.

Come November, the ballot sent to Dunn County residents will have a new referendum, and people gathered to raise awareness, and to urge others to vote ‘yes’.

Organizers say this event is completely nonpartisan, and say this is an issue that all parties should care about equally.

Jenelle Ludwig Krause, of Baldwin, told WEAU,

“Thanks to a Marquette poll, we know that the vast majority of people in Wisconsin support fair maps already. 72% of people in Wisconsin want a nonpartisan committee to draw our districts. 72% that means there’s republicans, democrats and independents there are people’s from all parties that are supporting it.”

“Gerrymandering really takes away from people’s one person one vote. and I feel that’s what all of us in democracy feel that our vote will count,” said Annemarie Mclellan, of Menomonie.

If passed, the referendum won’t change any legislature, however organizers of the event say it should send a strong message to the legislators.

