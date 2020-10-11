Advertisement

Dunn County group gathers to fight for fair mapping

Fair Mapping decorated car
Fair Mapping decorated car(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday people gathered in Colfax to fight for fair maps, and put an end to gerrymandering.

Come November, the ballot sent to Dunn County residents will have a new referendum, and people gathered to raise awareness, and to urge others to vote ‘yes’.

Organizers say this event is completely nonpartisan, and say this is an issue that all parties should care about equally.

Jenelle Ludwig Krause, of Baldwin, told WEAU,

“Thanks to a Marquette poll, we know that the vast majority of people in Wisconsin support fair maps already. 72% of people in Wisconsin want a nonpartisan committee to draw our districts. 72% that means there’s republicans, democrats and independents there are people’s from all parties that are supporting it.”

“Gerrymandering really takes away from people’s one person one vote. and I feel that’s what all of us in democracy feel that our vote will count,” said Annemarie Mclellan, of Menomonie.

If passed, the referendum won’t change any legislature, however organizers of the event say it should send a strong message to the legislators.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Special Olympics Wisconsin raises money by partnering with gas stations in the Eau Claire area

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
36 Mega Holiday gas stations in the Eau Claire area are helping to raise money for a good cause.

Homepage

COVID-19 case numbers spike in Chippewa County

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Chippewa County Public Health reports 10 people currently hospitalized with the virus.

Homepage

Mentors work around challenges to make a difference for children

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin says their biggest challenge is recruiting enough mentors.

Homepage

Sky Yoga performers hold an outdoor showcase for the community

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire's Sky Yoga studio owner says it can be for anyone, aged five and up.

Latest News

Homepage

Couple holds wedding at senior care facility to allow elderly parents to be present

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Picking a wedding venue can be hard, but one couple made a unique decision for their fall celebration.

Homepage

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Homepage

Eau Claire man charged with possessing child porn

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
Derek M. Demars

Homepage

‘50 People Who Care ... And More’ make a difference for local businesses

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
A small group of people have come up with an idea where each gives a little, to make a large impact

Homepage

Court upholds Wisconsin ballot extension, hands Dems a win

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s presidential election, handing Democrats a victory in their fight to deliver the key battleground state for Joe Biden in November.

Homepage

New treatments use UV light to provide a clinically clean environment for Chippewa Valley businesses

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
There is a new business in the Chippewa Valley, using science and cleaning techniques similar to what you’d see in a hospital.