JONAH holds ‘Listen, Learn, and Speak’ virtual lesson

JONAH meeting virtual
JONAH meeting virtual(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope, or JONAH, held a zoom event, ‘Listen, Learn, and Speak’ Sunday evening.

Task forces including criminal justice, environmental, immigration and more shared their progress from the year and impacts made in the Chippewa Valley such as making strides in public transportation during the pandemic for low income riders.

UW Eau Claire professor David Shih shared his talk, ‘Asian American is Not a Culture’ during the meeting also.

In part of the lesson, Shih said,

“Between March and August we had over 2,500 incidents of recorded hate crimes against Asian Americans and one quarter of Asian American students have said they’ve been a victim of anti-Asian hate”.

The event was also a virtual fundraiser with a goal of $5,000. JONAH is now in their 13th year.

