Local apple orchards seeing rise in visitors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading people to look for more outdoor activities, like apple picking and going to pumpkin patches.

This fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading people to look for more outdoor activities, like apple picking and going to pumpkin patches. (weau)

Some western Wisconsin apple orchards are seeing a boost in business. For Leffel Roots Apple Orchard in Eau Claire, their livelihood was in question after a slow start to the season, but not for the reason you might think. According to Laura Leffel, a cold spring put them behind.

“We unfortunately had about half the apples that we normally do because we had a late spring frost that kind of hurt some of the blossoms,” Leffel says.

Fifteen minutes down the road, Avenue Orchard owner Ronald Knutson says he was was facing an uphill battle for different reasons.

“We’re not so sure we were hit by the frost at this orchard, but yet we just didn’t get any pollination,” Knutson says. “We had plenty of blossoms on the trees.”

With more people spending time outside due to the pandemic, apple orchards are seeing a rise in visitors. It has turned what the orchards thought would be a difficult year into a great one.

“Our sales are up about probably, I don’t know, about 50%,” Leffel says. “We’ve had lots of people come out and the weather has been just amazing for apple orchards. No rain and normally by now, we’ve had a little snow.”

“We had a lot fewer apples this year than we would like,” Knutson says. “Thanks to the great customer support we’ve got, we’re fast running out of the apples that we do have.”

Both Avenue Orchard and Leffel Roots have added products that has also helped drive business this season.

This year we managed to get our processing licensee, so we are even reaching out and getting into local stores," Knutson says.

“This year we have our kitchen and we added donuts, so we have cider donuts now which have been a big hit,” Leffel says. We’ve sold thousands of donuts so far, which has been surprising."

Leffel and Knutson both say if you haven’t had a chance to visit an orchard this season, time is running out.

“We only have two weekends left after this one, so if you haven’t come out, now is the time,” Leffel says.

“We are keeping the store open until we sell the last apple, so to speak,” Knutson says. “That could be today.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.