Advertisement

Local apple orchards seeing rise in visitors

This fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading people to look for more outdoor activities, like apple picking and going to pumpkin patches.
This fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading people to look for more outdoor activities, like apple picking and going to pumpkin patches.(weau)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading people to look for more outdoor activities, like apple picking and going to pumpkin patches.

This fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading people to look for more outdoor activities, like apple picking and going to pumpkin patches.
This fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading people to look for more outdoor activities, like apple picking and going to pumpkin patches.(weau)

Some western Wisconsin apple orchards are seeing a boost in business. For Leffel Roots Apple Orchard in Eau Claire, their livelihood was in question after a slow start to the season, but not for the reason you might think. According to Laura Leffel, a cold spring put them behind.

“We unfortunately had about half the apples that we normally do because we had a late spring frost that kind of hurt some of the blossoms,” Leffel says.

Fifteen minutes down the road, Avenue Orchard owner Ronald Knutson says he was was facing an uphill battle for different reasons.

“We’re not so sure we were hit by the frost at this orchard, but yet we just didn’t get any pollination,” Knutson says. “We had plenty of blossoms on the trees.”

With more people spending time outside due to the pandemic, apple orchards are seeing a rise in visitors. It has turned what the orchards thought would be a difficult year into a great one.

“Our sales are up about probably, I don’t know, about 50%,” Leffel says. “We’ve had lots of people come out and the weather has been just amazing for apple orchards. No rain and normally by now, we’ve had a little snow.”

“We had a lot fewer apples this year than we would like,” Knutson says. “Thanks to the great customer support we’ve got, we’re fast running out of the apples that we do have.”

Both Avenue Orchard and Leffel Roots have added products that has also helped drive business this season.

This year we managed to get our processing licensee, so we are even reaching out and getting into local stores," Knutson says.

“This year we have our kitchen and we added donuts, so we have cider donuts now which have been a big hit,” Leffel says. We’ve sold thousands of donuts so far, which has been surprising."

Leffel and Knutson both say if you haven’t had a chance to visit an orchard this season, time is running out.

“We only have two weekends left after this one, so if you haven’t come out, now is the time,” Leffel says.

“We are keeping the store open until we sell the last apple, so to speak,” Knutson says. “That could be today.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (10/11/20)

Updated: 21 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (10/11/20)

News

Crews on scene of gas leak in Chippewa Falls

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Crews on scene at a natural gas leak in Chippewa Falls

Homepage

JONAH holds ‘Listen, Learn, and Speak’ virtual lesson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The meeting included David Shih and his talk, ‘Asian American is Not a Culture’.

National

‘We can’t lose our momentum:’ Louisiana vows to rebuild

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana residents are once again trudging through knee-deep water to find their homes flooded and pledging to rebuild after Hurricane Delta blew through the besieged part of the state.

Latest News

National Politics

Senators weigh COVID risk for Barrett Supreme Court hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice “fearless of criticism” as the split Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s pick to cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

News

Woman OK after motorcycle crash in Vernon County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
A woman lost control of her motorcycle while turning a sharp curve on State Highway 33 in Vernon County Sunday afternoon.

News

Car catches on fire after hitting train in Cadott

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Early Sunday morning a car struck a parked train on Main Street in Cadott. The car then caught on fire.

Homepage

Dunn County group gathers to fight for fair mapping

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Organizers say this event is completely nonpartisan, and say this is an issue that all parties should care about equally.

News

Average US gas price falls to under $2.25/gallon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just under $2.25 per gallon.

News

More than 50 new COVID cases in Eau Claire as DHS reports Sunday’s numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
In Eau Claire County, 52 new cases are reported for a total of 2,393.