Advertisement

Local artist pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

After hearing about the passing of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a local artist decided to create something in her honor.
After hearing about the passing of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a local artist decided to create something in her honor.(weau)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After hearing about the passing of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a local artist decided to create something in her honor.

After hearing about the passing of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a local artist decided to create something in her honor.
After hearing about the passing of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a local artist decided to create something in her honor.(weau)

An Eau Claire artist, who goes by the name Enamel Hands painted mural on one of the garage doors at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire. The mural faces highway 37 and displays the words, “Our Lady of Dissent.” It is an homage to her passionate arguments in court, often times opposed by fellow justices. The artist says he wants the mural to pay tribute to RBG’s fight for gender equality and civil rights.

“She was a champion for gender equality and women’s rights,” he says. “That holds, true to me. There are a lot of important people in my life and i wanted to do this mural as a symbol of hope and strength for all women and all people, really.”

RBG was selected to the Supreme Court in 1993 and served until her passing in September of this year. She was 87 years old.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta brings back fall community competition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
An Augusta group is bringing back a fall tradition this year, for the first time in nearly a decade.

News

Local Artist Paints Mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (10/10/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local Artist Paints Mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (10/10/20)

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (10/10/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (10/10/20)

News

Special Olympics "Filling The Dream" Campaign (10/10/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Special Olympics "Filling The Dream" Campaign (10/10/20)

Latest News

News

Iowa’s derecho crop losses increase by more than 50%

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that the number of crop acres that Iowa farmers are unable to harvest has grown to 850,000 from estimates last month that 550,000 acres were lost because of the storm, known as a derecho.

National

White House virus aid offer is panned by Pelosi, Senate GOP

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
But the California Democrat says she's still hopeful that progress can be made toward a deal.

News

Special Olympics Wisconsin raises money by partnering with gas stations in the Eau Claire area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
36 Mega Holiday gas stations in the Eau Claire area are helping to raise money for a good cause.

National

Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two weeks after his Rose Garden event that has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus, Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday.

News

28 arrests in Wisconsin protests over police slaying of teen

Updated: 5 hours ago
Twenty-eight people were arrested in Friday’s protest over the lack of charges against a suburban Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot a Black teen.

News

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise as WI DHS reports Saturday’s totals

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,742 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state’s total number of cases now sits at 147,560.