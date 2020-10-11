Local artist pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After hearing about the passing of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a local artist decided to create something in her honor.

After hearing about the passing of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a local artist decided to create something in her honor. (weau)

An Eau Claire artist, who goes by the name Enamel Hands painted mural on one of the garage doors at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire. The mural faces highway 37 and displays the words, “Our Lady of Dissent.” It is an homage to her passionate arguments in court, often times opposed by fellow justices. The artist says he wants the mural to pay tribute to RBG’s fight for gender equality and civil rights.

“She was a champion for gender equality and women’s rights,” he says. “That holds, true to me. There are a lot of important people in my life and i wanted to do this mural as a symbol of hope and strength for all women and all people, really.”

RBG was selected to the Supreme Court in 1993 and served until her passing in September of this year. She was 87 years old.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.