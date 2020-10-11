Man killed in Pierce County motorcycle crash Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is killed after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County on Saturday according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The report says, the crash happened around 4:21 p.m. on 170th Avenue at 150 feet north of STH 35.

When troopers responded to the scene, WSP says a 60-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. An initial investigation says the driver failed to negotiate a curve and collided into a ditch.

The crash remains under investigation and the driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

