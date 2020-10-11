Advertisement

More than 50 new COVID cases in Eau Claire as DHS reports Sunday’s numbers

COVID-19
COVID-19(WEAU 13 News)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) --The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,676 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state’s total number of cases now sits at 150,236.

79.9% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

DHS is reporting 7 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 1,465 since the pandemic began. 79 more Wisconsinites with the virus have been hospitalized.

According to today’s report, an additional 7,571 tests came back negative.

In Eau Claire County, 52 new cases are reported for a total of 2,393.

In Chippewa County, 25 new cases are reported for a total of 812.

In Dunn County, 12 new cases are reported for a total of 779.

In La Crosse County, 19 new cases are reported for a total of 3,535.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WisDOT warns motorists of potential for deer collisions

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be wary of deer darting across roadways during the coming weeks as deer/vehicle crashes typically peak in October and November.

National Politics

Supreme Court pick Barrett draws on faith, family for Senate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice “fearless of criticism” as the split Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s pick to cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

News

The Great Lakes Poll shows Wisconsin leaning toward Biden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Baldwin Wallace University’s Great Lake Poll shows Joe Biden has a 6-point lead over Donald Trump. These results though fall within the margin of error for the survey.

News

Sunday morning apartment fire causes $150,000 in damage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Four apartments suffered heavy smoke, water and fire damage estimated to cost $150,000.

Latest News

Coronavirus

At least 9 cases of COVID-19 traced to Trump rally in Minnesota

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCCO Staff
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (10/10/20)

Updated: 16 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (10/10/20)

News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (10/10/20)

Updated: 16 hours ago
SportScene 13 @ Ten (10/10/20)

National

Doctor says Trump won’t transmit virus, stays mum on tests

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a memo, the doctor stated that Trump had reached day 10 from the onset of symptoms, had been free of fever for well over 24 hours, and that all symptoms had improved.

News

Scarecrow Contest in Augusta (10/10/20)

Updated: 16 hours ago
Scarecrow Contest in Augusta (10/10/20)

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 10th

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg, Jessica Mendoza and Justus Cleveland
A full slate of High School football with Regis hosting Stanley-Boyd, Thorp hosting Augusta, and McDonell hosting Phillips.