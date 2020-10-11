More than 50 new COVID cases in Eau Claire as DHS reports Sunday’s numbers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) --The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,676 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state’s total number of cases now sits at 150,236.

79.9% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

DHS is reporting 7 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 1,465 since the pandemic began. 79 more Wisconsinites with the virus have been hospitalized.

According to today’s report, an additional 7,571 tests came back negative.

In Eau Claire County, 52 new cases are reported for a total of 2,393.

In Chippewa County, 25 new cases are reported for a total of 812.

In Dunn County, 12 new cases are reported for a total of 779.

In La Crosse County, 19 new cases are reported for a total of 3,535.

