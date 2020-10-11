Sunday morning apartment fire causes $150,000 in damage
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -An apartment building at 101 Camelot lane in Rice Lake caught fire early Sunday morning.
Four apartments suffered heavy smoke, water and fire damage estimated to cost $150,000.
One resident went to the hospital for a medical emergency, but officials have not released information on their condition.
Officials have not yet shared the cause of the fire.
