Bloomer man arrested for pornographic images and criminal damage to property after 4 year investigation

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer man was arrested Friday after a four year investigation for pornographic images, sexually explicit and homophobic notes regarding children where posted on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail System among other places.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says Dave Lunemann, 60, was arrested as a result of a four year investigation.

The initial reports and investigation was after 30 complaints of pornographic images and sexually explicit/homophobic notes regarding children were posted on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Hickory Ridge Trails, horse trails and other county roadways in Chippewa County.

Officials say numerous juveniles were exposed to the images and notes. They also believe the notes were placed to harm the reputation of a local business.

