Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates with his teammates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates with his teammates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world. The Lakers are champions again, beating the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to end the NBA Finals in six games.

It’s the 17th championship for the Lakers, tying Boston for the most in league history. And it’s the fourth crown for James, who has now carried three teams to championships. It caps a season where the league dealt with the pandemic, created a bubble and said farewell to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant -- to whom this L.A. playoff run was dedicated.

