Chippewa County sees first COVID-19 related death

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

No information about the person’s age or health condition was made available.

Health officials ask that everyone covers their cough, wash their hands often, avoid touching their face, staying home when sick and wearing a face covering.

