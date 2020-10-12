Chippewa Valley Technical College receives 5 year, $2.2 million grant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College received a five year, $2.2 million grant that will help more students finish their college education.

The Title III Strengthening Institutions Program Grant aims to increase student retention rates through a program of academic, financial and social support systems. The grant will allow for an increase of e-learning support for both students and faculty. As well increasing retention rates by five perfect.

