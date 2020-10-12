DOVE HEALTHCARE – BLOOMER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the staff of Dove Healthcare in Bloomer for the Sunshine Award. They have treated me with excellent care, making my stay homelike and making me feel like family. Joe, Dan, Katie, the nurses, CNA’s, cooks, PT, OT, activity staff, laundry, and housekeepers are second to none. Bloomer is truly blessed to have Dove Healthcare in our small town.

Earl Seckora

