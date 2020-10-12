Advertisement

DOVE HEALTHCARE – BLOOMER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the staff of Dove Healthcare in Bloomer for the Sunshine Award.  They have treated me with excellent care, making my stay homelike and making me feel like family.  Joe, Dan, Katie, the nurses, CNA’s, cooks, PT, OT, activity staff, laundry, and housekeepers are second to none.  Bloomer is truly blessed to have Dove Healthcare in our small town.

Earl Seckora

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

NICK MATTOON

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 13, 2020

Sunshine Award

MARTY HOEFLER

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 13, 2020

Sunshine Award

KATIE LEE

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 15, 2020

Community First

Wisconsin Beef Council-Fall Comfort Foods

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Wisconsin Beef Council features fall comfort recipes

Latest News

Sunshine Award

SUE HOWE, ALYSSA GREENE, AND KATHY STEWART

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 6, 2020

Sunshine Award

MARSHFIELD CLINIC PHARMACY – CHIPPEWA FALLS

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 5, 2020

Sunshine Award

UWEC EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 9, 2020

Sunshine Award

AUTUMN SCHWARZ

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 8, 2020

Sunshine Award

EMILY WALKER

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 7, 2020

Community First

Harvest of the Month-Plums

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps shares a recipe for plums in Harvest of the Month