Eau Claire Rotary Club brings sunshine to a rainy day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You normally wouldn’t look forward to a rainy day, but now a walk in the rain brings a new adventure to the Chippewa Valley.

“I was watching a show and in the movie basically, there was a street and then artwork appeared when it started raining,” says Sarah Stackhouse of the Eau Claire Rotary Club.

Stackhouse then decided to take that idea to the streets.

“My self and a few other rotarians went around and poured water all over the concrete to kind of simulate what happens when it rains,” she says.

Thanks in part to the Seattle based company, Rainworks.

“You put a stencil down and spray it with invisible spray that once it dries you can’t see it,” says Tom Giles of the Eau Claire Rotary Club. “When it rains, the part that is sprayed repels the water.”

With their normal fundraising events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Giles says the rain activated art is their way of giving back to the community.

“This is something we can do that just hopefully makes people feel better about everyday life and brings some joy into their lives,” he says.

If you happen to take a walk on a rainy day, you’ll find this art around the community in places like phoenix park, the Grand Avenue bridge and the Pablo Center.

“It is always just a reminder that you can create art wherever you are,” Stackhouse says. “Whether it is singing in the rain or dancing in the rain, you’re able to enjoy the art in your own way.”

The paint will only last a few months, but with winter just around the corner, Stackhouse says you don’t have to worry about missing out.

“We’re trying to plan something in the spring as well, maybe on a larger scale when it is our rainy season.”

