Federal judge upholds Minnesota’s extended ballot counting

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A federal judge has upheld a state court agreement that extends the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Minnesota by seven days.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel ruled late Sunday night that the plaintiffs in the case don’t have standing and denied their motion for a preliminary injunction. Republicans had gone to court to block the extension.

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon agreed to extend the ballot deadline after a citizens' rights group cited voter safety concerns due to the coronavirus.

Republicans argued the extension violates federal law that sets Nov. 3 as Election Day. But attorneys for the state said blocking the extension would create confusion.

